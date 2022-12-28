Chhavi Mittal Embraces Her Breast Cancer Surgery Scar As She Poses In Swimsuit | See Pics

CHHAVI Mittal inspired her fans by sharing her journey of battling breast cancer with millions of people. She continues to do as she posted a picture flaunting her surgery scar and penned a note as well. In April 2022, Chhavi announced that she is battling breast cancer and was declared cancer free after 6 hours of surgery.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one #breastcancersurvivor."

As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans praised her for motivating others and sharing her journey of battling cancer.

One person wrote, "U also earned a lot of respect, loads of love, tons of luck and too much of good wishes!!!!" Another commented, "Respect and love to this scar. This has taken you one level above."

In April 2022, Chhavi announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and thanked the people who supported her in this journey. She wrote, "Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer."

"Its not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different. A big cheer for all breast cancer survivors.. you have no idea how much inspiration I draw from you today," she further added.

Later, announcing herself cancer free after 6 hours of surgery, Chhavi wrote, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free!"

Chhavi Mittal is a well-known name in the television industry. She is known for her work in popular television shows like Bandini, Ek Chutki Aasman and Krishnadasi.