Chhatriwali Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Rakul Preet And Sumeet Vyas-Starrer

Rakul Preet and Sumeet Vyas-starrer 'Chhatriwali' has finally been released on Zee5. The movie talks about the safe s*x which is a taboo topic in India. Apart from Rakul and Sumeet, Chhatriwali stars Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang.

Talking about the film, Rakul said in a statement, “I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe s*x and the many health implications of not using protection. India’s youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe s*x and s*x education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner.”

Co-star Sumeet said, “Chhatriwali breaks the wall of awkward silence around s*x between Indian parents and children, husbands and wives, teachers and students. Today’s generation is curious about the word 's*x', and 'intimacy' because there is always a sense of ‘hush-hush’ around such topics.”

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The movie will stream on Zee5 on Jan 20.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was seen in five films in 2022-- Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G and Thank God. Cuttputlli became the most-watched Hindi film of the year. She will star in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan, Indian 2 and 31 October Ladies Night.