Chhatriwali OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rakul Preet And Sumeet Vyas-Starrer

Rakul Preet is all set for the release of her film 'Chhatriwali', which will focus on the importance of male contraceptives and safe s*x. The trailer of the film was launched on Friday and it has been getting a good response from the audience. Apart from Rakul, Chhatriwali stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang.

Chhatriwali OTT Release Date:

Chhatriwali will release on Zee5 on January 20, 2023.

Sharing the trailer, Rakul wrote, "Agar s*x education ki padhai reh gayi ho adhoori, toh aa rahi hai #Chhatriwali usse karne poori! Watch #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5, premiering 20th Jan."

Announcing the film, Rakul wrote, "Zamana badal raha hai toh humari soch bhi toh badalni chahiye! #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5 coming soon. #Chhatriwali #ZEE5 #WorldAIDSDay"

Talking about the film, Rakul said in a statement, “I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe s*x and the many health implications of not using protection. India’s youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe s*x and s*x education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner.”

Co-star Sumeet said, “Chhatriwali breaks the wall of awkward silence around s*x between Indian parents and children, husbands and wives, teachers and students. Today’s generation is curious about the word 's*x', and 'intimacy' because there is always a sense of ‘hush-hush’ around such topics.”

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The movie will stream on Zee5 on Jan 20.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was last seen in five films this year-- Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G and Thank God. However, the movies did not work at the box office. She will star in Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan, Indian 2 and 31 October Ladies Night.