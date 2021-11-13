New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming film Chhatriwali's first look is out and about. What seems like a quirky plot is based on a woman played by the actress who's a condom tester. The first look was revealed by the makers of the film on their official social media handle.

Apart from them, Rakul too took to her Instagram account to share the post. In the picture, she is seen holding a gigantic packet of condom as a clap board. Meanwhile, in another click Rakul can be seen posing for the camera in a yellow salwar kameez with braided hair and prideful expression on her face. She wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali"

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram post here:

As soon as the picture was shared, fans started pouring in their reactions. One user wrote, "So excited", meanwhile others shared multiple hearts and fire emojis. Apart from fans, celebrities also shared their comments. Bhumi Pednerkar wrote "Looking Good" and Kackky Bhagnani said "Damn cool".

Talking about her role Rakul said, "It's quite an interesting and 'hatke' (different) subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Dolly Ahluwalia, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang and more. Chhateiwali has been helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and will release soon.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal