Chhalaang Trailer: The 3-minute-long trailer starts with Montu (Rajkummar) living his life happily and enjoying one of the toughest job, teaching, but, without teaching, in a semi-government funded school in Haryana.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film 'Chhalaang' has been released by the makers of the film on Saturday. Locking horns with Zeeshan Ayyub over a job of PT teacher, the trailer of Chhalaang shows Rajkummar Rao as a person who is happy to take a back seat when his colleagues at the school prioritize academics over sports.

The 3-minute-long trailer starts with Montu (Rajkummar) living his life happily and enjoying one of the toughest job, teaching, but, without teaching, in a semi-government funded school in Haryana. For Montu, being a PT teacher is just any other job he gets paid for. The trailer then shows, Neelu (Nushrat Bharucha), as new recruitment in the school, who joins as a computer teacher.

Montu instantly falls in love with Neelu and started flirting with her. For a few seconds, the love story blooms, but took a U-turn, when Mr Singh (Zeeshan Ayyub) joins as a new PT teacher, who is more qualified then Montu. The school administration asked Montu to assist Mr Singh and then only things started to fall apart for Montu.

Watch the trailer here:

The second half of the trailer shows Montu sacrificing his job over his pride to appear anything less than Mr Singh. Montu challenged Singh to test his teaching abilities and have a match between his and Singh's team and the winner takes the job.

The trailer of the film also showed glimpses of Satish Kaushik, Illa Arun and Saurabh Shukla. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who have picked Rajkummar in several other films, including Shahid, Omerta and City Lights.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote: "Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet the inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it's just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu (Nushrat Bharucha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done - Teach. Through Montu's journey, Chhalaang humorously addresses the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum."

The film will be releasing on November 13 at Amazon Prime Videos. It was initially scheduled to release on January 31, 2021.

Posted By: Talib Khan