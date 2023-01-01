Chetan Bhagat Shares His Inspiration Of ‘2 States’ Revealing The Original Couple | See Pic

Author Chetan Bhagat has given a series of hit novels during the 2005s, which were mostly turned into films depicting the story and life of common people from different angles. One of them was his 2009s novel '2 States: The Story Of My Marriage' which was a huge success.

In 2014, helmed by Abhishek Varman, a film was also released with the same plot and characters and the same title starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor which was a commercial success. Taking it to his Instagram, Chetan Bhagat shared the faces of people who inspired the 'original two states' which was none other than him and his wife Anusha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Bhagat (@chetanbhagat)

Inspired by their real-life love story, the detailed struggle and passion faced by both Chetan and Anusha were hailed by the audience in the form of books and film. The couple was seen posing at the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad, where the couple first met while pursuing their MBA.

In another slide, Chetan Bhagat posted a still of the film '2 States' featuring Alia Bhatt as Anusha and Arjun Kapoor as Chetan Bhagat. Sharing the picture, Chetan Bhagat wrote, "25 years later.. #theoriginal2states #25threunion #iima #anushabhagat #krish #ananya"

Taking it to his comment section, people instantly fell in love with the characters, they genuinely appreciated the struggle and passion for each other which was captured and depicted in the film and novel.

One social media user wrote, "'dreamy love story", while the other wrote, "It all looks like a dream for me." While some wrote, "Original is worth more than a copy!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetan Bhagat (@chetanbhagat)

Chetan Bhagat visited IIM Ahmedabad spending the last few days at the institute for his 25th college reunion. In another post, Chetan Bhagat wrote, "It's a college that gave me so much. To be on the same campus, with the same classmates was a rare treat. It was a time to not only socialize but also introspect on the years that went by. Everyone's older, more mature, and more secure."

Chetan Bhagat's '2 States' revolves around a couple named Ananya and Krish, belonging to a Tamilian and Punjabi background. Poles apart, they fall in love and wish to get married, however, the struggles of getting cultures and people from different ethnicities together are perfectly captured in the pages as well as in the film.