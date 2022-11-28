Chetan Bhagat Reacts After Urfi Javed Shares His Leaked WhatsApp Chats On Social Media

Influencer and actress Uorfi Javed took a jibe at renowned novelist Chetan Bhagat a few days ago after he said in an interview that she was "distracting" young people. Now, on Monday, issuing a statement, the 2 States author headed to his Twitter handle and stated that his controversial comment has been taken out of context.

Bhagat wrote on Twitter, "I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, say it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said, and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course."

— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 25, 2022

The whole controversy started when Chetan Bhagat said during an Aaj Tak event, "Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?"

"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he further noted.

Reacting to this, the 25-year-old youth sensation wrote on her Instagram handle, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behavior of men is so 80s Mr. Chetan Bhagat." Not only this, but she also posted some pictures of his leaked WhatsApp chats from the Me Too movement in 2018.