'Chellow Show': Filmmaker Pan Nalin On Film's Entry To Oscars; 'We Hope We Broke Some Kind Of Jinx'

Filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujarati feature film Last Film Show (Chhello Show) managed to enlist its name for the International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Recently, Nalin opened up about being selected for the next round at the Oscars.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Nalin said, "I was always under the impression some other films moved forward. I remembered that for two decades no [Indian] film has been shortlisted. Just hearing that in itself, is like 'wow', that's quite an amazing thing, especially in our country which produces 2,000 movies a year."

"In a small tiny way, to be a part of the history of Indian cinema and the Oscars is quite amazing. We hope we broke some kind of a jinx," added the filmmaker.

Pan also added that some feedback about the coming-of-age film was unexpected. "Some of the screenings we had in New York were quite amazing. Most of the Wall Street people said this is the best movie about entrepreneurs we have ever seen, [about] leadership qualities and how to work in a group. They said everyone dealing in the New York Stock Exchange must watch Last Film Show," said the filmmaker.

Further talking about his film, Pan said, "[They] could believe in the story because everything is related in terms of film, food, friendship, and family. In a way, it has a universal tone, which people seem to relate to, even though the story is happening, inspired by my own childhood in a remote part of Kathiadwad. It seems to echo some kind of a universal code within it."

The 2021 Indian Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama film, which stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta, also premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2021. Chhello Show hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.