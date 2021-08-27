Chehre Twitter Review: The film, touted to be a mystery thriller, is gathering mixed reviews from film critics. However, Twitterati is applauding the acting skills of all the actors.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the wait is over as Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer hits the silver screen. Helmed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krstyle D'Souza and others in pivotal roles. The film, touted to be a mystery thriller, is gathering mixed reviews from film critics. However, Twitterati is applauding the acting skills of all the actors.

The film is about a young man named Sameer Mehra, a Delhi based ad agency chief who gets stuck in a hailstorm at a hill station and takes shelter at an isolated house owned by oldies. As he waits for the weather to get clear, the octogenarians urge him to play a real-life game, wherein they conduct a mock trial and decide if justice has been served. If not, they make sure justice has been served.

As the film releases today, excited netizens took to their Twitter handle and dropped their review. Praising the skills and dialogue delivery of actors, a user wrote, "#AmitabhBachchan is matchless in #Chehre. Proves, yet again, he's still the #Shahenshah amongst actors... #ChehreReview @SrBachchan"

Calling the film Impactful, a user wrote, "#RumyJafry brilliant direction #AmitabhBachchan #EmraanHashmi wonderful performances... comedies - springs a pleasant surprise with a dramatic thriller. #ChehreReview"

However, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal called the film weak and wrote, "I Was expecting much more from it….Slow, boring, overdramatic….Forced…Poor story, lethargic narration, predictable. Not upto the Mark. #ChehreReview"

Here have a look at reactions:

Chehre is a great film. The film compels you to sit on your seat and watch the entire film from start to end. All the actors of the film have done an amazing job Especially @SrBachchan

Rating 3.5 star

#OneWordReview...#CHEHRE: ENGROSSING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

#OneWordReview...#CHEHRE: ENGROSSING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½

Captivating screenplay + wonderful performances by the principal cast makes #Chehre an interesting watch... Director #RumyJafry - associated with comedies - springs a pleasant surprise with a dramatic thriller.

“Wo Apne role mai bohat achi lagi hain and Aur unhone acting bhi bohat achi ki hai” 🤧🤧



Literally every single review I have read is praising Krystle’s acting!



"Wo Apne role mai bohat achi lagi hain and Aur unhone bohat achi ki hai"

Literally every single review I have read is praising Krystle's acting!





Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit Motion pictures and Saraswati Private Limited, was supposed to release in July 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got delayed. This year, the film was once again scheduled to release in April, only to get postponed again due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Chehre is the second film to release in theatres after the second wave hit the country. Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom, was released.

