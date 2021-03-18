Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi can be seen playing a dangerous game, where everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Watch

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The trailer of the most talked-about film Chehre is out. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi can be seen playing a dangerous game, where everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. The mystery-thriller helmed by Rumy Jafry was the talk of the town, ever since the poster of the film unveiled. The absence of Rhea Chakraborty from both teaser and poster reacted a heavy buzz on social media platforms.

However, putting rest to all the speculations, viewers might be able to spot the actress at the end of the trailer. Chehre trailer opens up with visuals of a car riding through the snow-capped mountains. In the background, Big B can be heard saying, "Agar aap mein se kisi ne apraadh ya jurm kia ho toh bahut sambhalke guzriyega, kyunki ye khel apke sath bhi khela ja sakta hai."

As the trailer continues, we see Emraan Hashmi entering the scene and introducing himself as a business tycoon to Big B. After a while, we see a bunch of octogenarians playing a scary game and encouraging Emraan to play along. At first, Emraan finds the game intriguing, however, soon he finds himself trapped. Towards the end, the trailer unveils the character of Rhea when Emraan encourages him to leave calling, Big B's clan "crazy".

Apart from Rhea's appearance in the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan's flamboyant look is making loud noises on all social media platforms. In the trailer, we can see, Big B sporting a long white beard with a small knot tied below his chin, just like Dumbledore from the famous series, Harry Potter. He completed his look with a green-stylish cap and a solid black frame.

Sharing the same, Emraan Hashmi also took to his Instagram handle and captioned the trailer as, "Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? #ChehreTrailer out now!"

Meanwhile, recently, director Rumi Jafry reacted to Rhea's absence and said that they have not chopped off her role from the film. (Read the full story here)

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Raghubir Yadav, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Siddhanth Kapoor. Chehre is slated to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021.

