The title track of Chehre has been composed by music directors Vishal-Shekhar, written by Rumi Jaffery and sung by Big B. Scroll down to watch the song

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited film Chehre's title track is out and about. The song has been sung by none other than Big B himself. Yes, the megastar has lent his voice for the soundtrack while music directors Vishal and Shekhar have composed it. The lyrics of the song have been written by Rumi Jaffery.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan will leave you mesmerized with his intense voice but will also leave you spellbound with the video of the song. Yes, along with the song, Big B is also bein featured in the video as the track has been picturised on him.

In the track, the superstar is seen in intense look flaunting different phases and different faces which are symbolic of the title of the film 'Chehre'. He is seen sitting on a chair in a big empty concrete background as the sound describes how people change.

Watch the full song here:

So guys, how did you like the song?

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Chehre is one project for which fans are waiting with bated breath. The film which also stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Bachchan, has been in news for getting delayed due to COVID-19 and because of Rhea Chakraborty controversy.

Yes, actress Rhea Chakraborty will also be seen in the film in a pivotal role. However, due to her controversy in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a lot of fans asked for a ban on the film and many were even talking about boycotting the movie. This was one of the reasons as per reports, that Rhea was not featured in the film's poster.

On the other hand, talking about the rest of the starcast of the film, it also features Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal