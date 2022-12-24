Chef Vikas Khanna Goes To Amitabh Bachchan With A Complain, Says 'Sir, Please Tell Your Fans'

Masterchefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna appeared on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, which is to be aired on January 2. The duo revealed a few fun facts in conversation with the host Amitabh Bachchan, where the three laughed and mocked each other.

Sony Entertainment recently shared the clip on their Instagram handles attaching the caption, "Chef @ranveer.brar ji apne khaas dost Chef @vikaskhannagroup ji ko secret codes se sikha rahe hain Hindi!"

The promo clip shows Chef Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna on the hot seats, facing Amitabh Bachchan, where Ranveer goes ahead sharing a secret code of Masterchefs. He says, "MasterChef ka ek secret code hai, kisi ko nahi bataate hum. Inko main roz deta hu 'word of the day' aur inko bolta hu, 'Vikas, aaj apko ye word pure episode me char bar use karna hai'

Vikas Khanna then hilariously gives an example and says "Asmajas", where he is interrupted by Ranveer Brar for his pronunciation and says "Asmanjas." To Which Vikas Khanna goes ahead and requests Amitabh bachchan.

Vikas requests him and says, "Sir, yaha apne logo ko please boldo, main elachi bolta hu aur Twitter pe itni mujhe gaaliyan padti hain." As Amitabh asks him the reason, Vikas quickly replies, "Sir hum mein sabmein aise hi bolte hain, waha diction pe itna dhyan nahi dia jata. We love eating so hum alphabets kha jaate hain."

Masterchef India's new season is on the way, where the star highlights and chefs of the show Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar are busy promoting their upcoming show.

On the other hand, Kaun Banega Crorepati is running in its final week, where Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted school children as well for his last few episodes. The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Channel from Monday to Friday at 9 PM.