Charu Asopa Wishes Sister-In-Law Sushmita Sen On Her B'Day Amidst Separation With Husband Rajeev

CHARU Asopa, who has been in the news ever since her separation from Rajeev Sen, wished her sister-in-law and actress Sushmita Sen on her birthday. Charu has been very open about her admiration for Sushmita even after separating from Sushmita's brother Rajeev.

Sharing the picture and extending birthday wishes to Sushmita, Charu wrote, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You're truly the best. Love you didi."

Talking about her equation with her in-laws, Charu said that she has three amazing women in her life, her mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

"I share an amazing bond with my mother-in-law. In fact, she keeps pushing me to work out. She tells me to go for a daily massage so that my arms are in the right shape. She keeps motivating me and she’s amazing. I’ve three amazing women in my life, my mother, my mother-in-law, and my sister-in-law. I learn from them on a regular basis. I've learnt a lot from my sister-in-law Sushmita didi, especially how well she has raised her two daughters despite being alone. She makes me believe that a woman can do anything in life," she told the Times Of India.

Charu has moved to a new home with her daughter Ziana. She recently gave a tour of her house in her vlogs. “Yeah, the house is small but it is enough for Ziana and me,” she said while talking about her home.

Both Rajeev and Charu have been at a war of words ever since they announced their separation. The couple is not divorced yet. After announcing that they have parted ways, Charu and Rajeev decided to give another chance to their relationship because of their daughter. However, the two separated again.

Charu married Rajeev in 2019 and welcomed her daughter last year. Rajeev publicly accused Charu of hiding her first marriage from him. Meanwhile, Charu also accused Rajeev of cheating on her during her pregnancy.