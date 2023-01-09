Charu Asopa Says She Wants To Maintain A 'Cordial Relationship With Rajeev Sen' For Their Daughter Ziana

Television Actress Charu Asopa recently parted ways with her model-husband Rajeev Sen. Asopa has embarked on a new journey and she only want to focus on her one-year-old daughter Ziana by 'working hard, earning money,' and more. A couple of days ago she was spotted with Rajeev Sen and his family at a wedding.

Talking about the duo attending a family function together, Charu said, "When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun."

She went on to state, "When I moved out of Rajeev’s house, I had several doubts. But, I convinced myself that I will do it for my daughter as I want to raise her in a healthy environment... Even after shifting, things were not easy as I had a whole lot of expenses to bear including the house. rent. And to manage that, mujhe sabse pehle kaam dhoondna tha. Otherwise me ghar hi nahi chala paat."

She further stated, "While doing that, I was simultaneously giving auditions for several projects. And after all the struggle, I finally got this show. I have hope that God will make everything alright. After all, umeed par duniya qayam hai." Charu added, "Today, I am living with people I love. I get to see Ziana’s face when I go to sleep and wake up. For me, that’s the most beautiful thing. I do not want to see a day when I won’t be able to fulfil Ziana’s needs. Mene ek bahut badi zimmedari uthaai hai. Isliye ek darr hai ki kabhi aisa na ho ki me fail hojaaun."

Opening up on how she manages to raise her child with work, Asopa stated, "When there are two or three scenes, I prefer to leave her at home so that her routine does not get disturbed. On days when I have to shoot for several hours, I take her with me. I have to say, people on set make everything so easy for me. Throughout the day, they take care of her while I shoot."

According to HT, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently parted ways, which they announced on their respective social media spaces. The duo will officially be divorced in June after the completion of six month period. It is pertinent to note that Ziana will stay with Asopa.