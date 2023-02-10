Character Dheela 2.0: OG Salman Khan Has THIS To Say About Kartik Aaryan’s Remake Of His Popular Song

Kartik Aaryan recently released a new song from his upcoming film Shehzaada. On Wednesday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star unveiled a new peppy track from the movie, Character Dheela 2.0, which is the remake of Salman Khan’s popular song from his 2011-film Ready.

Taking to his social media account, Salman Khan reacted to Kartik Aaryan’s Character Dheela 2.0. The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote, “Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada.”

After receiving Salman Khan’s stamp of approval, Kartik Aaryan took to the comments section of his post and thanked the superstar. “Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan ❤️ Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya 🙏🏻 Means a lot 🤗 Thank you for your love and support Sir…” wrote Kartik Aaryan.

Sung by Neeraj Shreedhar, Character Dheela 2.0 features Kartik Aaryan in his cool dude avatar, dancing along with girls and exuding chill vibes. The song has been recreated by Abhijit Vaghani.

Several social media users commented on Kartik Aaryan’s remake of Character Dheela. One user wrote, “that's why i love kartik ....such a great dancer and actor....everytime gonna fall for his move.” Another comment read, “Shehzada aur unke dancing steps ka alag hi fanbase hai.”

Helmed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film is an official Hindi-language remake of Allu Arjun’s 2022-Telugu action thriller film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Shehzada was slated to be released this weekend, ahead of Valentine's Day 2023. But the film was pushed by the makers and Kartik Aaryan out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Pathaan released theatrically on January 25, 2023 and has been smashing box office records ever since. The film has so far grossed over Rs 880 crore at the worldwide box office.

Shehzada will now release in theaters on February 17, 2023.