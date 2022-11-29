'Chandramukhi 2': Kangana Ranaut Announces New Project, To Star Alonside Raghava Lawrence

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Chandramukhi in her upcoming film of the same name, which will also star Raghava Lawrence. The film is a sequel to the 2005 Indian Tamil-language comedy horror film, written and directed by P. Vasu. The Manikarnika actress headed to her Instagram handle and announced the same.

Kangana headed to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Excited to be doing another Tamil film with legendary P Vasu ji." It is pertinent to note that the actress will play the titular role of Chandramukhi, a dancer in a king's court, while the Rajinikanth-starrer 2005 film had actress Jyotika in the lead role.

According to The Hindu, rumors are rife that Chandramukhi 2's storyline will be based on actor Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The forthcoming film will be produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, MM Keeravani will provide the soundtrack, RD Rajasekar will handle the cinematography, and Thotta Tharani will handle the art direction. More details regarding the film are still awaited.

Professionally, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency in which she will be seen essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will star an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade. She will also be seen in Tejas and Noti Binodini.