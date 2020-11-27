Matthew Perry played a famous character Chandler from 90s sitcom show Friends. In the show, he was dating Monica Bing and the two were the favorite onscreen couple.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler is now engaged and he has finally found the Monica of his life- Molly Hurwitz. Molly is Perry's longtime girlfriend and he recently proposed to her.

Perry in an interview with People Magazine said, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, It happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Matthew Perry played a famous character Chandler from 90s sitcom show Friends. In the show, he was dating Monica Bing and the two were the favorite onscreen couple of the netizens. They were known as Mondler-- Monica+Chandker and now it seems like we now have Molhew- Molly+Matthew.

For the unversed, Molly is a manager and she confirmed her relationship with Perry on Valentine's Day. Taking to social media, she wrote, "The second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite."

Earlier, there were reports doing rounds that claimed that the duo had parted ways but they made an announcement, and netizens couldn't be happier for it.

Last year, Molly and Perry spent their Christmas holidays together in 2019, a year into their relationship. Matthew and Molly were celebrating the holidays with her mother.

Molly shared a photo with him and wrote, "According to my parents' custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree..."

Her caption further read, "Fortunately, there's no such agreement for a daughter's boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma