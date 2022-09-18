Chandigarh University MMS Leak: Sonu Sood Requests People To Stand With Victims, Calls Incident 'Very Unfortunate'

THE VIDEO leak incident of the female students has taken the nation by storm and many people came forward to condemn the incident and supported the victims. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also reacted to the incident and called it 'very unfortunate'. For the unversed, a female student from Chandigarh University allegedly recorded a video of around 60 other students while taking bath and later uploaded it to an adult website.

Sonu Sood took to Twitter and urged people to stand with the victims and be responsible. He tweeted, "Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It’s time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible."

The chaos started on the campus after the students were made aware of the situation and demanded justice. Moreover, it was reported that 8 students tried to take their life. However, Mohali SSP denied the same and said no suicide and related death has been reported till now.

Mohali SP further stated, "She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination."

"Culprits will not be spared. Appeal to students and their parents to maintain calm," said DIG Ropar Range, Gurpreet Bhullar on the Chandigarh University matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal also condemned the incident and assured that the culprits would get the harshest punishment. He called the incident 'very serious and shameful'. He added, "We are with you. All must act with patience."

University guards locked the campus doors and police were informed immediately to avoid any more uprisings. The accused student has been locked in a room to avoid any attacks on her by furious students.

(With ANI inputs)