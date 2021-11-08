New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, have dropped the much-awaited trailer today, November 8, 2021. Modern-day love story helmed by Abhishek Kapoor portrays a surprising plot for all the movie buffs wherein Ayushmann will essay the role of the cross-functional athlete, while Vaani portrays the role of a transgender.

The trailer opens upon Ayushmann, who is busy weight liftings and working hard to win the championship. However, his family will pressurise him into getting married. Soon, his life takes an interesting turn when Vaani Kapoor makes entry and comes to take Zumba classes in his gym.

The two fall deeply in love and engage in a steamy act. Unfortunately, things don't go down as expected when Ayushmann proposes to Vaani for marriage. There is a truth about her that leaves him shattered and he is unable to accept the fact that she is transgender.

The trailer is packed with some amazing foot-tapping songs, dialogues and never-ending melodrama. The steamy chemistry of Ayushmann and Vaani is surely going to keep you on the edges to know what happens next.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Kapoor shared the trailer and captioned it as, "Everything is fair in AASHIQUI!Promising to keep you on your toes with this mind-boggling love story"

Director Abhishek Kapoor in a statement said, “Nothing gives me more joy than to see our film heading for a theatrical release soon. It’s not just any love story but one that’s uniquely mind-bending and yet universal in its appeal. I have always believed in curating stories that are intricately woven and characters that resonate with people. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is very close to my heart and I hope the audiences will appreciate all our hard work.”

The film is all set to release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv