New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on the roll, as he has a number of films waiting to release soon. The actor's upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is all set to hit the big screens on December 10.

He took to his social media handle to share two pictures on Instagram. In one image, he is seen holding a clapboard and flaunting his washboard abs. The second picture has his co-star Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor posing for the camera with him.

"Body dekh lo, Shakal baad mein dikhaayenge. Theatre khul gaye hain, dilon pe phir se chaa jaayenge (See the body, will show face later. Theatres are reopening, we will takeover the hearts once again.) #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, releasing on 10th December, 2021," Ayushmann wrote as the caption.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ayushmann will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film. It has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and stars actress Vaani Kapoor opposite him as the female lead. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been pitched to the audience as a progressive love story that is said to have been set in north India.

Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana has quite a few films in his kitty including Doctor G, Anek and more. Meanwhile, his wife Tahira Kashyap has also turned a director and has made a short film for the series titled 'Feels Like Ishq' which is there on Netflix.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal