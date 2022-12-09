'Chamkila': Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh To Star In Imtiaz Ali's Next; Deets Inside

Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra, who is currently basking in the success of her latest released film Uunchai, is all set for her next venture. According to the news agency ANI, Parineeti will be portraying singer Amarjot Kaur in director Imtiaz Ali's next film. A source cited that the makers will begin shooting of the film on December 11, this year.

The film, titled Chamkila, will also star actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. While Parineeti will portray Amarjot, Dosanjh will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila, Indian singer and musician of Punjabi music. Chamkila and his wife were killed, along with two members of their band on 8 March 1988 in an assassination which remains unresolved.

It is pertinent to note that the official release date of the film, which is based on the life of Punjabi singer, is still awaited. It marks Imtiaz Ali and Parineeti Chopra's first on-screen collaboration.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in a family entertainer, Uunchai, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film received a postive word of mouth by the fans as well as critics after which Parineeti expressed gratitude towards the audience.

She said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali last directed Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.