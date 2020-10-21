Sherni: Vidya Balan is going to play the role of forest officer and the film is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, check deets

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Wednesday began shoot of her upcoming film Sherni. The Shakuntala Devi actor was earlier shooting for the film in March but it came to halt due to the coronavirus and now she resumed her shoot in Madhya Pradesh by taking all the coronavirus precautions.

In the film, Vidya Balan is going to play the role of forest officer and the film is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. It is said that the film is revolved around the story of Sherni who explores the man-animal conflict and will focus on the protection of the forest.

The team members released a few pictures in which a small puja is seen taking place and the team is wearing PPE kits with masks on, sending out prayers to kickstart the shoot again. Vidya Balan was seen in casual look to begin the shoot.

Earlier, today Vidya Balan posted a story on her Instagram in which she is sitting in the makeup room and she used a filter n which a cub is seen hanging on her shoulder and she wrote, "Chalo Meri Sherni Shooting Shooting Karein".

The film Sherni is helmed by Amit Masurkar. The film’s cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun in key roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Shakuntala Devi in which she played the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra in the leading role, she played the role of her daughter in the film and Amit Sadh played the role of her husband in the film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma