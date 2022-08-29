Chakda Xpress, The Archies, Khufiya: Netflix Announces Year-Long Film Slate For 2022

OTT giant Netflix on Monday celebrated its 25th anniversary and on the special occasion, the streaming platform unveiled a list of films that will release in India in 2022. All the cinephiles, listen carefully, Netflix has released a monster of a line-up for films and it is going to be exciting.

At a Netflix press event in Mumbai, the streaming giant announced a year-long film slate which included Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress and other interesting watches for the Indian audiences.

Netflix under their #HardinFilmyonNetflix campaign released a video with clips of all the films touted to premiere on the platform. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Grab a comfy seat, keep your popcorn handy🍿 and get ready for some mind-blowing entertainment 'cause FILMS DAY IS HEREEEE!!!!😍🎬."

Here’s the film lineup announced by Netflix For India in 2022:

The Archies (Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda)

Qala (Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga (Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal)

Monica Oh My Darling (Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher)

Plan A Plan B (Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia)

Khufiya (Tabu, Ali Fazal)

Chakda Xpress (Anushka Sharma)

The Devotion of Suspect X (Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat)

Meanwhile, The Archies filmmaker Zoya Akhtar spoke about the film at Netflix event on Monday and said, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale.”

During Netflix's Films Day event, the streaming service also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the sports drama by Anushka Sharma and played a special message from the lead star. In the video message, Sharma said she is in the UK training hard for the movie, in which she plays Goswami.

"Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called 'Chakda Xpress'. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. "I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women's cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well," the 34-year-old actor said.