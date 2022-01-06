New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharam is making a comeback with a bang on the screen after 4 years. Anushka Sharma, who last appeared in the 2018 film Zero, will be seen in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress will be playing the titular role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in the film.

The actress took to her social media and shared the teaser of the film. The teaser shows the 2008 India - Australia game when the Indian team was gearing up to face their opponent but unlike the men’s team, there were hardly any spectators cheering them on.

Sharing the teaser, Anushka wrote a descriptive caption, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket."

Anushka added, "From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."

The actress signed off her post with these words, "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Have a look at Anushka’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On Anushka'work front, the actress last appeared in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has featured in movies such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Anushka also produced Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web series Paatal Lok.

This will be Anushka's first project after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. The actress tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen