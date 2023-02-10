Chak De India Actor Tanya Abrol Gets Married, Ex-Bigg Boss Stars Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Share Pics From Wedding

Bollywood actor Tanya Abrol recently got married to longtime boyfriend Aashish Verma in a private wedding ceremony. Taking to their social media account, ex-Bigg Boss couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared the pictures from the actor’s wedding.

Tanya Abrol rose to fame post her stint in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sports drama film Chak De India. The actor played the role of Balbir Kaur in the movie.

Taking to his Instagram account, Abhinav Shukla shared pictures of Tanya Abrol and wrote, “We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible & i am more fun. The highs & lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow.”

Tanya Abrol thanked the couple and wrote in the comments, “I love you both so so much ❤️@rubinadilaik @ashukla09 thank you for making it special.”

Recently, another actor from Chak De India Chitrashi Rawat got married to her boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Several actors from the movie attended the wedding ceremony of Chitrashi, leaving social media users overwhelmed with their reunion.

Talking about her wedding in an interview with Bombay times, Chitrashi said, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings. We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun."

The actor further added, "We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge (We had thought to do a simple wedding, save money and travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (it only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends.”