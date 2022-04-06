New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is a nine-day festival that starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. During this festival, people observe fasts and pray to Goddess Durga and her avatars. On the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, people worship Maa Katyayani.

According to the website, Drik Panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the sixth day is denoted by yellow colour. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal looks pretty in this organza yellow saree. The saree designed by Manish Malhotra has an intricate beautiful thread and sequin embroidery on the border. The cowl pearl design in the back adds more glamour to the saree.

Alia Bhatt

Alia shines in the lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The embroidery on the lehenga looks beautiful. You can complete your look by pairing the lehenga with jhumkaas and keep the make-up look simple.

Alia proves that she will look beautiful in any outfit. You can never go wrong with the simple kurta and skirt on this Navratri. The golden embroidery makes the outfit look more beautiful.

Kiara Advani

Shararas are in trend nowadays. Style your sharara with a blouse and coat on top. The fusion of different styles gives more glamour to the outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor

The simple yet elegant saree looks gorgeous on Janhvi Kapoor. The white embroidery on the yellow saree adds more beauty. You can wear jhumkaas and bangles to add more charm to the look.

