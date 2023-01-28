Chahatt Khanna Alleges Conman Sukesh Proposed Her In Tihar Jail: ‘Got So Anxious, Started Crying’

TV actress Chahatt Khanna was called in to record her statement claiming she was trapped into visiting Sukesh Chandrashekhar in Tihar Jail. The actress-writer came forward and said, Sukesh went down on his knees and proposed to her.

As investigations are going on in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case involving big names from the Bollywood industry, actress Chahatt Khanna thus came forward and alleged that Sukesh proposed to her in Tihar Jail and told her that her husband was not a good fit for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chahatt khanna (@chahattkhanna)

Chahatt also told Sukesh that she was married and had two kids, where in an interview Chahatt said that she thought she was meeting the 'owner of a popular South India TV channel', who was the late J Jayalalitha's nephew, however, got tricked into meeting him.

According to a report in ETimes, Chahatt Khanna told the media about meeting with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, where he was dressed fancily wearing a gold chain with a fancy shirt. She said, "He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me. I was frantic and told him, 'Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it's an event.' Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me."

Chahatt further added, "I shouted at him, saying, 'I am married and I have two kids.' But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying."

Chahatt Khanna also said that it was not before the ED summoned her but the incident took place a year ago. Investigations are ongoing regarding Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case which mainly included big names from Bollywood such as Nora Fatehi and Jaqueline Fernandez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Earlier this month, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the alleged money laundering case and that the matter will next be heard in court on February 15.