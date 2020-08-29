Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away at 43 due to Colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman, who played the iconic role of 'Black Panther' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), passed away on Saturday.

Los Angeles (USA) | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Chadwick Boseman, who played the iconic role of 'Black Panther' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), passed away at the age of 43 on Friday, reported The Associated Press.

According to The Associated Press report, Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown, was suffering from Colon cancer from last four years and succumbed to the deadly disease on Friday.

Calling Boseman a 'fighter', his family in a statement said that the 43-year-old actor passed away at his home "with his wife and family by his side".

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," his family said in a statement.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," his family added.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and he battled with it in last four years as it progressed to stage IV. The 43-year-old actor, however, lost his battle against the deadly disease on Friday. ⁣

Following his death, several people, including Hollywood stars, paid their tributes to the late actor. "Crushed. It’s hard not to despair right now," said Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson while expressing his grief over Boseman's death.

Oscar winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins also offered his condolences and tweeted, "In power. Eternally in power".

"This is a crushing blow," actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media. "This broke me," said actor and writer Issa Rae.

Boseman was born and raised in South Carolina's Anderson. He got his first chance in the Hollywood in 2013 when he played the role of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson. He also played the role of judge Thurgood Marshall in his biopic.

Chadwick, however, was more famous for his role in Marvel superhero Black Panther. Black Panther, which was released in 2018, earned a whopping USD 1.3 billion worldwide. The 43-year-old actor also appeared in three more MCU movies -- Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He had also signed on to appear as Black Panther in the MCU in a sequel.

