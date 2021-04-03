Chaalbaaz In London is being helmed by Pankaj Parashar, who also directed the 1989 film Chaalbaaz. In the 1989 films, Sridevi and Rajinikanth were seen in the lead roles, and Bobby Deol was also seen in a pivotal role.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her films like Aashiqui 2, Street Dancer, Baaghi, among others is all set for a role that she has never done before. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about a double role. On Saturday, Shraddha announced that she will be seen in the film which is titled Chaalbaaz In London, in the film she will play the double role.

Isn't it exciting?

Taking to social media, Shraddha shared the title announcement video of her forthcoming film. She shared it with the caption, that read, "CHAALBAAZ in London!!! Directed by the one & only Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan #CHAALBAAZinLondon"

Watch:

As soon as she announced her double role, fans bombarded the comment section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Super excited for this film and for @ShraddhaKapoor. All the best"

Another wrote, "Queen is coming for you all."

Yet another wrote, "Can't wait for Shraddha Finally an announcement of your movie."

Recently, Shraddha was spotted in Mumbai and she was donning a blue co-ord outfit with a sling bag. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she was surely giving some major outfit goals with her look. Her co-ord set had abstract floral print and she paired it with a white crop top. With this, she was giving the breezy summer vibe. Her outfit was from the Spring Summer collection of designer Dhruv Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will also be seen in a Naagin trilogy film. In the film, she will play the character of icchadari nagin.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma