Cha Eun Woo's 'Island 2' To Kim Min Kyu's 'The Heavenly Idol', K-Dramas Releasing In February 2023

KOREAN cinema has found its popularity all over the world and its fan following is increasing day by day. Korean shows like Squid Games and All Of Us Are Dead gained huge success, therefore, OTT platforms are trying to release more Korean shows every month.

We have curated a list of Korean shows releasing in February 2023.

Our Blooming Youth

Starring Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee, Our Blooming Youth revolves around a crown prince who is under a curse and a girl whose family members get murdered just days before her wedding. The show will release on Feb 6 and the audience can watch it on TVING and tvN.

Love to Hate You

The series will release on Netflix on Feb 10. The show stars Kim Ok-vin, Teo Yoo, Kim Ji-hoon and Go Won-hee in the lead roles. It revolves around a woman who doesn't want to lose to a man and a man who does not trust women.

Big Bet 2

Choi Min-sik, Son Suk-ku, and Lee Dong-hwi return for the second season of Big Bet. The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 15.

The Heavenly Idol

Business Proposal fame Kim Min Kyu will return for a new show 'The Heavenly Idol'. It is based on the webtoon of the same name and revolves around an agent of god who wakes up overnight in the body of an unknown K-pop idol. The show will release on February 15.

Taxi Driver 2

Starring Lee Je-Hoon in the lead role, Taxi Return for the second season. The show is inspired by actual real-life heinous crimes committed in Korea. The show will release on February 17.

Call It Love

Starring Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Kwang in the lead role, Call It Love will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 22, 2023.

Island Part 2

Island is one of the most awaited Korean shows releasing in February 2023. Starring Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo and Sung Joon, Island Part 2 will release on Prime Video on Prime Video.