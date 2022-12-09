Celine Dion Reveals Being Diagnosed With 'Stiff Person Syndrome', Postpones Tour

Canadian singer Celine Dion has revealed that she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that affects approximately one in a million people. The singer took to social media to reveal the diagnosis of her disorder.

Sharing the video, Celine wrote on Instagram, "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” she said in the video.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer went on to reveal that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which she explained: "affects something like one in a million people."

As per Fox News, SPS is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord).

In the beginning, the muscles in the trunk of those who have this ailment stiffen, and with time, the legs and other body muscles also become stiff and rigid.

Celine said the disorder was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

As per Fox News, in January, she cancelled the remaining North American shows from her 'Courage World Tour', citing a "recovery from recent health issues" as her reasoning.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

She explained that due to the effect on her ability to perform she was forced to once more postpone her planned 'Courage' tour, which had already been postponed three times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Celine will stars in the film 'Love Again', along with Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in the lead role. The movie was earlier titled 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now', which is also the name of Celine's most popular song.