New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Celina Jaitly recently opened up on losing her baby in 2012 on social media. On World Prematurity Day, the actress penned a heart-wrenching note describing the ordeal of losing a baby. Taking to Instagram, Celina shared how she lost her baby boy Shamsher, Arthur's twin due to a congenital heart problem in 2017.

Celina shared a series of photos with her family and her sons and she wrote, "WORLD PREMATURITY DAY 17 November 2018

World Prematurity Day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness for the millions of children every year who are born prematurely.

Premature birth is a very serious health problem, but there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel too. While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now. To the parents currently in the NICU, @haag.peter and I can assure you that things do get better and that the future is so exciting. "

She also talked about how Kangaroo takes care of their baby, "Remember lots of Kangaroo care, breast milk, putting your faith in your doctors and love can work miracles. We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us. While many preterm babieslife-threateninguge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies."

Celina tied the knot with hotelier Peter Haag in 2011 and the duo became parents to twins Winston and Viraaj in 2012. She again delivered twin boys Shamsher and Arthur but Shamsher was not able to survive in 2017.

The actor made her debut in Bollywood with the film Janasheen. She has been part of films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns, Paying Guests, and Thank You.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma