New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: “You make your own destiny” is exactly what VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Om Prakash Singh believes in. Manya, who is the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh was crowned as a beauty queen recently in Mumbai. Ever since the girl was declared the runner-up she has been gathering a lot of attention and praises from people around the nation which include, actor Varun Dhawan, Miss World Manushi Chillar, Arjun Bijlani and more.

A social media post dedicated to Manya has likes and comments from several celebs where Manushi Chillar wrote, "Glass ceilings to shatter." Many Bollywood stars too liked the post.

For the unversed, Manya is preparing for a management course and had previously worked as a dishwasher at Pizza hut. As per Instant Bollywood, talking about her journey Manya in an interview said, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour.”

She further added, "Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Miss India 2020 crowning, Manasa Varanasi, from Telangana was declared the winner and Haryana's Manika Sheokand was crowned Miss Grand India 2020.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal