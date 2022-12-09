West Bengal: Celebrity Couple Allegedly Harassed In Front Of Police; Actress Shares Video

Celebrity couple, Jeetu Kamal and Nabanita Das, was allegedly harassed by some people in West Bengal on Tuesday. The matter came to light after the actress, Nabanita Das, headed to her social media space and shared some pictures and videos regarding the same.

It is pertinent to note that the alleged incident took place near Nimta police station in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal when a goods vehicle hit their car.

Nabanita and Jeetu are quite a famous couple in the Tollywood industry. The actress headed to her Facebook Page and alleged that after the accident, the driver and his helper harassed her and threathened to kill both of them. She also stated that the threats were given to them in the presence of police.

The video shared by Nabanita and her husband saw her arguing with the police. According to Timdes Now, the couple have also lodged complaint, alleging that the police didn't take any action against the accused, instead they entertained the accused. Watch the video below: