The 61-year-old actor, who's currently on a break from work due to his health conditions, in his Twitter post said that although the celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year the faith in Bappa remains the same.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the 10-day-long festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared a glimpse of the celebrations in his house and extended greetings of this auspicious day to his fans.

The 61-year-old actor, who's currently on a break from work due to his health conditions, in an Instagram post said that although the celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year the faith in Bappa remains the same.

Sharing a lovely picture of him with wife Maanayata Dutt, standing near the Lord Ganesh idol, he wrote, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya".

(Official Instagram Handle of Sanjay Dutt)

After being hospitalised for two days due to breathlessness, Dutt had earlier this month announced that he is taking a break from work due to his health conditions. Following Sanjay Dutt's announcement last week, several news reports suggested that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

However, his wife, Maanayata, released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not "fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours".

In a statement, Maanayata asked for privacy and that the Dutts have chosen to deal with the situation with positivity and grace: "As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in."

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and so are several Bollywood celebrities. Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and many others took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Sanjay Dutt's new film Sadak 2, which was scheduled for a theatre release this month, will now release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar among other big Bollywood movies. The actor was last seen Panipat released in 2019.

Posted By: Talib Khan