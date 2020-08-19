Soon after the Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, #CBITakesOver started trending on Twitter.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Soon after the Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, #CBITakesOver started trending on Twitter. Till the time of publishing this story, the hashtag was third top trend on the microblogging website, garnering over 75,000 tweets.

Earlier, #CBIForSSR had been trending on Twitter amid the widespread demands for a CBI probe into the case by fans and several celebs and politicians. The Centre had already allowed the central probe agency to investigate the matter on Bihar government's recommendation.

The Supreme Court today ordered the CBI to investigate the sensational case while directing the Mumbai Police to assist the central agency in the inquiry and hand over the evidence collected so far to the probe agency.

The apex court said that Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that FIR registered by the Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The top court delivered its verdict on a plea by Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Rajput's father, who has accused Chakraborty and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that if any other case is registered regarding Rajput's death, the same shall be probed by the CBI only.

It said that jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, which is conducting probe under section 174 of the CrPC which deals with procedure to be followed in cases of unnatural death and suicide, is limited.

The apex court held that the ongoing investigation done by the CBI is lawful.

The top court, which had reserved its judgement on the plea on August 11, was told by the Bihar government that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in Rajput's case.

The Maharashtra government had argued that Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Chakraborty's counsel had told the bench that probe by Mumbai Police has "proceeded quite substantially" as it has recorded statements of 56 persons in the case.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Rajput's father, had countered the submissions advanced by Chakraborty's counsel and said that they have "no faith" in Maharashtra Police.

Chakraborty's lawyer had argued that FIR lodged by Rajput's father has “absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna” and there was considerable delay of around 38 days in its lodging.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that only FIR lodged in the case was in Bihar and the Enforcement Directorate has also started its separate probe in the matter.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Singh against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta