CAT Review: A Gritty Tale Of Drugs And Deception With Randeep Hooda's Captivating Performance

RANDEEP Hooda-starrer web series 'CAT' is about the problem of drug dealing in Punjab with a familiar storyline but the show has its own refreshing and unique take. Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, CAT is streaming on Netflix.

The Story:

CAT revolves around a former police informant, Gurnam Singh (played by Randeep Hooda), who is forced to become an informant again to save the life of his younger brother. However, after becoming the informant, his past comes back to haunt him once again.

Powerful Start With Too Many Characters (Episodes 1-4)

The web series starts on a powerful note which will able to captivate you into the journey of Gurnam Singh. It does not beat around the bush and dives straight into the world of Punjab which is divided into two timelines, the 1980s and early 2000s. The story is told through these two timelines which sometimes becomes confusing as you are introduced to many characters.

Even though the first episode leaves an impactful mark, the second and third episodes become a little slow. However, CAT picks up its pace from the fourth episode and will keep you hooked. Dakssh Ajit Singh, who plays the role of Laadi, steals the show in the first half.

Gritty Second Half With Unpredictable Climax (Episodes 5-8)

CAT becomes far more interesting in the second half and dives deeper into the story of the characters. Every character is given their own journey without dragging the plot too much. The unpredictability in the second half, a mind-blowing climax and a clever ending make the show worth a watch. The show also ends with a cliffhanger with opens up the possibility of a second season.

Acting:

The casting of CAT deserves praise as all the actors fit perfectly into their characters. The flawless Punjabi dictation by the star cast makes this series much more authentic. Randeep Hooda as Gurnam Singh shines throughout the series and perfectly shows his transition from an innocent man to a well-trained informant. The actor has beautifully captured Gurnam's anger, emotional vulnerability and quest for revenge with his stellar performance.

Suvinder Vicky as Sehtaab Singh is a delight to watch in every scene. Sehtaab's willingness to do anything for power is showcased perfectly through Suvinder's subtle acting. Apart from the two main leads, all the actors shine in their own parts. Hasleen Kaur as Babita effortlessly brings out her character's sincerity, honesty and innocence.

Direction:

CAT will transport to the world of Punjab in the era of 1980s and early 2000s. From small lanes to green forests, Punjab is beautifully captured in every frame. Moreover, you can differentiate between the two timelines with the show's production design.

Final Thoughts:

CAT is gritty, brutal, intriguing and captivating from start to end. Even though the characters are quite predictable and stereotypical, the show will keep you hooked to the screen. The unpredictable ending and mind-blowing climax make CAT worth your time. However, the best part of the show is the actors' effortless performances.

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Hasleen Kaur, Suvinder Vicky, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Pramod Pathak, Danish Pratap Sood, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Kavya Thapar

Streaming On: Netflix