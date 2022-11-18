CAT Trailer: Will Randeep Hooda's Netflix Series On Punjab's 'Drugs, Drones & Deaths' Shatter Records? Watch

BOLLYWOOD actor Randeep Hooda is all set to enthral the audience with his forthcoming highly-anticipated web series CAT, which will premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on December 9, this year. The official Hindi trailer of CAT has finally been released, which was shared by the Extraction actor himself on his social media space.

Set against the backdrop of Punjab hinterlands, the trailer starts with the introduction of Randeep Hooda's character Gurnam Singh, who helps the police personnel save his state from drug dealing as well as his brother, who has been arrested by the cops for selling drugs. To protect his brother, Gurnam accepts the police's offer to act as a mole to catch the culprits. As per the trailer, the series will also feature Hooda doing high-octane action sequences as he could be seen using guns and weapons in the clip, while the show will also see brutality against people who try to go against the drug dealers.

Sharing the official trailer on his Instagram handle on Friday, Hooda wrote in the caption, "Gurnam’s love for his brother knows no bounds. But, how far will he go to protect him?

Find out in CAT- a gripping story of brotherhood, espionage, power and more, releasing on 9th December, only on Netflix! #CAT #CATOnNetflix." Watch the trailer here:

More about Cast (Synopsis & Cast)

CAT follows an intriguing story of brotherhood, espionage, power and more, which will surely take the audience to the edge of their seats. As per the synopsis of the series, CAT "follows the story of an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers."'Apart from the Sarabjit actor, the show will also star Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathak, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar.