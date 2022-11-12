CAT OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda's Upcoming Web Series

RANDEEP Hooda-starrer 'CAT' has finally got its release date. The first glimpse of the web series was unveiled at Netflix's global fan event 'Tudum 2022'. In the series, Randeep will essay the role of Gurnam, who takes a dark path to save his brother.

Sharing the poster of CAT, Netflix wrote, "We’ve got some purrrrr-fect news! Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam in CAT - a gripping tale of brotherhood, espionage and more."

The series will release on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, unveiling the first teaser, Netflix wrote, "What happens when your love for a brother makes you go down a dark path you thought you had left behind. Watch the gripping tale of espionage in CAT, coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The audience seems excited to see Randeep Hooda back on screen. One person wrote, "Randeep Hooda is the definition of a great and dedicated actor. His choices are fascinating and admirable...I hope he continues to do great work and reaches where he wants to!" Another commented, "Randeep Hooda is so versatile he can do any genre movie with such ease as if he was born to play the role."

The actor earlier announced that he will star in the biopic of Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Sharing his first look on Instagram, Randeep wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a truly revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long..Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!".

Randeep will don the director's hat for this film. Earlier, the movie was supposed to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, but he walked out of the project.

He was last seen in Radhe, along with Salman Khan and Disha Patani.