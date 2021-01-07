The civic body claims that Sood converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road into a hotel, without "change of user permissions".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been in news for his heriocs ever since the country entered a lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Sood has been lauded by fans for helping migrants reach their homes.

However, the actor on Thursday found himself in middle of a controversy after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) accused him of allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without its permission.

The BMC has also filed a police complaint against Sood in this regard. The civic body claims that the Bollywood actor converted Shakti Sagar, a residential building on Juhu's AB Nair Road into a hotel, without "change of user permissions".

In its complaint, the BMC said that Sood "institued/ commenced/ undertaken/ carried out development or changed the user of the land". The complaint further said that "unauthorised alterantions beyond approved plan and asked the Mumbai Police to take appropriate action against the actor under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.

"It was found that the accused had not complied with the notice and was continuing to carry out the unauthorised development even after the notice was served on him. The accused has committed a punishable offence under Section 7 of the MRTP Act," the BMC said in its complaint, as reported by The Times of India.

The 47-year-old actor, however, has dismissed the BMC charges and claimed that he had taken approval from the BMC, saying that there are "no irregularities".

"I always abide by the laws. This hotel was used to house COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against BMC's complaint in the Bombay High Court," The Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

Sood has been in news over the last few months for helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has been lauded by netizens and fans who have given him the nickname of "messiah" for helping migrant workers during the pandemic.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma