New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff is back with his second music video titled Casanova, not long ago War actor released his first single Unbelievable, which became a massive hit across the world. With this song 30-year-old actor has become the Youngest Superstar of the industry as he masters all forms of art from dancing to acting to action scenes and the list goes on.

With this song Casanova, Tiger marks his singing debut on Youtube. In the video, we can see Tiger Shroff sizzling with many models including model Akansha Sharma. However, what stole the limelight was the actor's perfect abs that he is showing off in black shirt.

Taking to his YouTube handle, the actor shared the video with his fans and wrote, "I was a Casanova before I saw you girl.' Happy to present to you my second single, Casanova as the very first video on my Official YouTube channel. Would love to hear your feedback in the comments below! Also do let me know what kind of content would you like to see on this channel. Thank You for always supporting me with all the love and appreciation. I do what I do because of you all, this one's for you."

Casanova is helmed by director Punit Malhotra while it is penned and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava.

As soon as the actor released the song it went viral on the internet in no time and in 19 hours it has garnered 587,580 views. Fans took to the comment section and lauded the actor for his music video and said that his recent song is better than his first single Unbelievable'. A user wrote, "This song's super hot, just like Tiger. And its actually way wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy more better than his previous one.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff has few films in his kitty that are slated to release this year namely, Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv