Cardi B Warns Fans To Do Research Before Getting Cosmetic Surgery Done; 'I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers'

Pop star Cardi B recently got candid about her cosmetic surgery. The raptress held an Instagram Live session and warned her followers about doing their research prior to getting cosmetic procedures done. She even stated that she got 'all of her big bum fillers removed'.

According to PEOPLE, Cardi B said during her IG Live, "In August I got surgery and I removed 95 per cent of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's a** shots. It was a really crazy process. All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a**', so you result to a** shots, DON'T!"

Speaking of the lifts, she continued, "When it comes to BBLs (Brazlian Bum Lift), if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right." "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it," said the singer.

Cardi B, who also revealed her most recent rhinoplasty, has never been afraid to talk about her experiences with plastic surgery. She stated that the improvements gave her a sense of confidence back in 2021. Cardi took the first step in letting go of her insecurities by getting breast implants when she was old enough to work as a dancer at a strip club.

Adding to this, following the birth of daughter Kulture, who is now four, the rapper underwent liposuction and a second breast procedure in 2019.