CarDekho's Amit Jain Replaces Ashneer Grover On Shark Tank India 2; Check Net Worth, Educational Qualifications

Shark Tank India is airing its second season, which is a popular entrepreneurship-based reality show. Unlike the previous season, this edition has only six judges on the roll. A popular name from the previous season whose one-liners encouraged a series of memes by netizens Ashneer Grover, BharatPe MD has been replaced by Amit Jain, co-founder, and CEO of CarDekho.

Let's know more about our newest shark on the panel, who recently came into the limelight on the show offering a whopping Rs 5 Crore for a pitch on Shark Tank India 2.

Amit Jain's Educational Background

The new shark on the show hails natively from Jaipur and is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. Amit Jain completed his schooling at Saint Xavier's School in Jaipur and soon joined TCS as a Software Engineer after his graduation.

Later on, he joined a US-based software company called Trilogy as a Senior Associate in Austin. Starting a software outsourcing firm named 'GirnarSoft', the newest shark entered the world of entrepreneurship.

The idea of 'CarDekho'

Amit Jain attended Delhi's Auto-Expo in 2008 with his brother, from where the duo got their inspiration for launching CarDekho.

As he launched his business, Amit wrote on his Linkedln account, "Our goal was to leverage technology and provide the best-in-class car buying or selling experience to the users. We set up a portal where people could come to find the right information and review cars before deciding on buying."

Amit Jain's net worth

The tiny boy from Jaipur has a whopping net worth of around Rs 2,900 crore, as per media reports. As mentioned on CarDekho's website, the company exceeded $100 million in revenue in September 202.

CarDekho stands to have a present valuation of USD 1.2 billion. It is also stated that CarDekho had turned profitable in 7 years of its operations.

In Shark Tank India's Season 2, Amit Jain has garnered attention by offering Rs 5 Crore for a pitch. Along with Amit Jain, the makers of the show have retained the Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com- Anupam Mittal, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt-Aman Gupta, Executive Director Of Emcure Pharmaceuticals-Namita Thapar, Co-Founder, and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics-Vineeta Singh, and Founder and CEO of Lenskart. com-Peyush Bansal.