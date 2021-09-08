Vikram Batra Birthday Special: September 9 marks the 47th birth anniversary of Captain Vikram Batra AKA Shershaah. His victory slogan, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More!’ was very famous. Scroll to know some more unknown facts about him

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This September 9th marks the 47th birth anniversary of Late Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Vikram Batra was a Param Vir Chakra awardee. There are numerous stories of how Captain Vikram Batra got martyred on the battlefield of the Kargil war but ever since 'Shershaah' the biopic of his got released, fans have not stopped talking about him.

Vikram Batra's courage and bravery are remembered with a few tears. Shershaah is a beautiful tribute given to Captain Batra for his bravery and larger-than-life personality.

Shershaah got released weeks back and has become a hit. Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra in the character of Late Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani in the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Captain Vikram Batra lived life on the edge but never felt afraid, the movie revealed, also his love for Dimple was beyond any lines.

Remembering Late Captain Vikram Batra on his 47th birth anniversary, we have brought to you some of the lesser-known facts about him:

-As shown in the movie, it is very true that Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema met in college. They began their journey as friends but soon, love blossomed, and they chose to marry each other secretly.

-Despite dating for 4 years, the martyred Captain Vikram Batra and his girlfriend Dimple had only met each other for 40 days. They love each other unconditionally and it was enough for them.

-Vikram Batra has a twin brother Vishal Batra and they both have been given pet names. Vikram Batra is called Luv by his friends and family while his brother is called Kush.

-Vikram Batra's house in Palampur has been converted into a museum and there are colleges and other buildings named after him Palampur.

- Late Captain Vikram Batra called his mother while he was on the Kargil war field and said, “Yaha bomb gole chal rahe hai. Bahut maza aa raha hai.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh