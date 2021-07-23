Kartik Aaryan took to his official social media handle to share the first poster of the film Captain India. He can be seen posing as a pilot. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is all set to play the lead in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film 'Captain India'. The makers and the actor himself took to his official social media handle to announce the film by sharing a poster on Friday.

The actor took to his official social media handle to share the picture of the same. He wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty... With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia "

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post here:

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja, the action-drama is inspired from India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

Kartik will essay the role of a pilot in the movie and the actor said he is honoured to be part of the project. In a statement, he said, "'Captain India' is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country." He further added, "I have immense respect for Hansal sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him."

Talking about director Hansal Mehta, Kartik Aaryan said, "Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with Captain India."

Meanwhile, Harman Baweja, who has co-written the film, said that Captain India strikes the perfect balance of an "inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience".

"I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian,” said Harman Baweja, who has acted in films like Love Story 2050, What's Your Raashee? and more. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Hansal Mehta said that he is looking forward to working with Aaryan.

The film will be co-produced by Vicky Bahri with RSVP''s Sonia Kanwar serving as the associate producer. 'Captain India' will go on floors early next year.

