New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is soon going to become a mother as she is expecting her first baby, attended a launch party at the Vegnonveg store in Mumbai. Sonam's cousin and Actor Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor was also present at the party. Sharing a glimpse of the event, Anshula posted a photo of herself with the mom-to-be in which they can be seen smiling at the camera.

"Missed you so much @sonamkapoor!! #ImaBeAMasiSoon," Anshula wrote captioning the post.

Replying to it, Sonam wrote "Missed you too! Cannot wait to hang tom."

You can check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Sonam's husband and renowned fashion entrepreneur in India, Anand Ahuja along with Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also commented on the happy photo with an array of red heart emojis.

The event was attended by several other celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Patralekhaa, Zaheer Iqbal, and Arjun Kapoor as well. Sonam was wearing a blue pantsuit paired with a white top at the event. Anshula was also dressed in khaki coloured capris clubbed with a red coat and white t-shirt. She sported the look with a pair of cool sneakers.

Earlier on March 21, Sonam and Anand had announced the news of Sonam's pregnancy. Sharing photos together, they wrote "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma had congratulated the couple. Sonam and Anand got married in 2018. They are expecting their first child.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 Indian romantic comedy sports film directed by Abhishek Sharma 'The Zoya Factor' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha