New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved and appreciated web-series, Mirzapur, is all set to make its come back with the third season. The second season ended on the mystery note of Sharad (Anjum Sharma) saving Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). Now, in the third season, this mystery behind his mercy will unravel. Confirming the news, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Mirzapur.

Along with the poster, she wrote, "I miss Golu a lot. Can’t wait to know what happens next. Can’t wait to be her. Again. This show and everything about it Thank you for Mirzapur!! Ab #MS3W #Mirzapur"

Here have a look:

Ever since the second season released, many speculations are doing rounds on the entertainment portals that Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma) is not dead and will make his comeback to win the throne. However, out of all, the big question remains, 'Why Sharad saved Kaleen bhaiya?' Well, it seems all the questions will be answered after the third season makes its way on Amazon Prime. Till then, we have to just wait for makers to announce the release date of the web-series.

Meanwhile, the web-series has fallen into legal trouble after an advocate objected to the portrayal of the character named Beena Tripathi. The objection was raised on her sexual relations with her father-in-law and the servant. In the plea, the advocate wrote, "By showing such ridiculous and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur.”

After this FIR, it is expected that the show might go through some changes regarding the violence shown in the web-series, verbal language, etc.

Amazon Prime Video's most viewed web-series Mirzapur features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, among others, in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv