The video of Yograj that stirred the #ArrestYograjSingh on social media went viral in which he could be allegedly heard making some uncalled-for comments.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yograj Singh, the father of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has never failed to grab the headlines and that too for all the wrong reasons and this time, he received major flak on social media for his provocative speech at the ongoing farmer protests. However, it is reported that Yograj Singh has now been fired from Vivek Agnihotri directorial film 'The Kashmir Files' for his blasphemous speech. Earlier, he was set to play the role of DGP in Agnihotri directorial film, which has Anupam Kher in the lead role.

Director Vivek Agnihotri said, "His recent speech was misogynistic. It wasn't about the religion of the women; his narrative was hateful and divisive. My film is about the Hindu genocide in Kashmir. It doesn't make sense for me to have someone in the film who propagates the idea of dividing society on the basis of religion."

Vivek further said that the termination letter was sent to Yograj two days ago and he said that they haven't received a response and we don't care for one either. I make films with a larger purpose, and Singh's bigotry can't become a part of my telling. I have never spared a thought about an artiste's political beliefs. The shooting of the film The Kashmir files is taking place in Uttarakhand's Dehradoon.

Yograj Singh was slammed for making 'disparaging comments about the Hindu community' and 'inciting communal passions' through his address, the cricketer-turned-actor has been criticised from all quarters for his derogatory remarks about women. Several videos went viral on social media since his speech last week, Singh is seen saying, "Inki aurate take-take ke bhaav pe bikti thi."

The video of Yograj that stirred the #ArrestYograjSingh on social media went viral in which he could be allegedly heard making some uncalled-for comments. Meanwhile, a legal notice was also sent to him for delivering a "highly blasphemous, inflammatory, and derogatory" speech.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma