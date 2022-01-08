New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, lost his father, Moti Dadlani, on late Friday night. He took to his social media handle to share the unfortunate news with his fans and express regret as he couldn't be with his mother in these difficult times.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the picture of his father and wrote a long note, thanking him for being a wonderful father, best friend and teacher. Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," his note read.

On Friday, Vishal took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he has contracted the virus. He urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves testes. Sharing the pic of his test kit, he wrote, "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution,I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful."

