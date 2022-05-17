New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 75th Cannes Film festival starts today and This year, India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films, also called Cannes Film Market. Many Indian films will be screened at Cannes Film Festival. However, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has selected 6 films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Market.

Alpha Beta Gamma

Alpha Beta Gamma is a Hindi romantic comedy film, which stars Nishan, Amit Kumar Vashisth, and Reena Aggarwal. The movie is directed by debutant Shankar Srikumar. It revolves around a woman, who gets locked under one roof with her almost ex-husband, and her about-to-be husband amidst the pandemic lockdown.

Niraye Thathakalulla Maram

Niraye Thathakalulla Maram is a Malayalam film which revolves around a boy who helps a blind old man find his way back to his home. It is directed by Jayaraj.

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect is a biographical film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. Nambi Narayanan was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. R Madhavan plays the titular role in the film and the movie is also written and directed by him. The movie was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English. Moreover, it will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Godavari

Godavari is a Marathi movie which showcases the story of a family trying to cope with the death of a relative. Directed by Nikhil Mahajan, the movie stars Neena Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi and Vikram Gokhale.

Dhuin

Dhuin revolves around a small-town theatre actor, who dreams of making it big in Mumbai. Directed by Achal Mishra, the movie stars Abhinav Jha, Bijay Kumar Sah and Prashant Rana.

Boomba Ride

Boomba Ride showcases the story of a boy named Booba, who is the only student in his school. Directed by Biswajeet Bora, the movie stars Sadagar Daw, Dipali Pegu and Hiranya Pegu.

Pratidwandi

Pratidwandi is a classic movie directed by Satyajit Ray, which was released in 1970. The movie will be screened in the Cannes Classics section of the 75th edition of the festival.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav